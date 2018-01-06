Kelvin Joseph re-commits to LSU at Army Game

SAN ANTONIO — Kelvin Joseph was ready to get his decision over with. The Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.) defensive back, who had opened up his recruitment beyond LSU in October, wound up re-committing to the Tigers on Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Army All-American Bowl

MORE: Complete list of Army All-American Bowl Award winners

“It’s a blessing,” Joseph said of committing to LSU. “I thank God for the opportunity.”

Joseph’s final schools were LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Florida State.

The 6-1, 190-pound senior made an official visit to Florida State in October and had visits planned for LSU, Alabama and Auburn.