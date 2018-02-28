Kentucky commit Tyler Herro makes it count on senior night

Future Kentucky Wildcat Tyler Herro did his senior night for Greenfield (Wisc.) Whitnall High in style, donning these special Big Blue-ized sneakers:

SENIOR NIGHT TOMORROW 😼🔥 pic.twitter.com/1gawSz3Xcp — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 15, 2018

As for the game itself, Herro didn’t have his best night shooting from the floor (6-for-21), but still led the Falcons in scoring (23 points) as they rolled to an 87-62 win over Shorewood (Wisc.).

The 6-foot-5 Herro, a five-star recruit ranked 25th overall in the Class of 2018 by ESPN, is one of the Badger State’s top contenders for its Mr. Basketball award. He’s averaging 32.9 points this season to go with 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)