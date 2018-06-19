Kentucky expresses interest in Oskaloosa (Iowa) five-star PF Xavier Foster

Kentucky has expressed interest in Oskaloosa five-star power forward Xavier Foster.

Wildcats assistant coach Joel Justus called Foster’s dad, DaJuan Foster, to talk about Xavier on Friday, DaJuan told the Register.

Kentucky is the latest blue-blood program to express interest in Oskaloosa’s elite 2020 prospect. Foster received an offer from UCLA last week, and Kansas has had an eye on him since his freshman year.

Friday marked the first day college coaches could directly contact prospects in the 2020 class. Some other schools that reached out to Foster on Friday: Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Florida State, DaJuan Foster said.

