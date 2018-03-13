Kentucky got a double-win with five-star junior D.J. Jeffries' commitment

Kentucky got an early jump on the 2019 class, securing a commitment from Olive Branch (Miss.) wing D.J. Jeffries Monday night.

Jeffries, who is ranked No. 17 overall in the ESPN 60, is just the third five-star prospect in the class to commit so far.

Jeffries picked Kentucky over Alabama and Mississippi State.

It’s been an exciting week for Jeffries; just last week he scored 20 points to lead Olive Branch to a 64-44 5A state title win over Forest Hill.

There have been rumbles about the possibility of Jeffries reclassifying from 2018 to 2019, but his family has maintained that he’ll remain in his current class.

Jeffries’ commitment is also big for Kentucky because he’s the friend and AAU teammate of Memphis East (Tenn.) forward James Wiseman, the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 60.

Both players run with Team Penny (Tenn.) on the Nike EYBL.

It certainly doesn’t hurt the Wildcats’ chances of eventually luring Wiseman to Lexington with Jeffries onboard.

Jeffries is Kentucky’s first commit from the 2019 class.

