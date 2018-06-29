Top receiver flips commitment from Memphis to South Carolina

As one of the state’s top receivers, Keveon Mullins is used to reversing his field. He did it once again on Thursday.

Mullins, the class of 2019 standout at Whitehaven, announced on Twitter that he had verbally committed to play his college football at South Carolina. The 6-2, 200-pounder had committed to Memphis in April before deciding to re-open his recruitment.

Mullins — who will play at Whitehaven after transferring from East — is the top returning receiver in the Shelby-Metro area. As a junior, he caught 52 passes for 1,011 yards and scored eight touchdowns while averaging 91.9 yards per game. He enters the season as the state’s 12th-ranked prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

I am 110% committed to the University Of South Carolina #SpursUp 🐔🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/djPL3eiF8C — Keveon Mullins (@Key2Savage) June 28, 2018

Only No. 10 T.J. Sheffield of Independence and 11th-ranked Jayden Harrison of Nashville Pearl-Cohn are ranked higher than him at receiver.

He joins Whitehaven teammate Devin Boddie Jr. as Tigers who have committed to SEC schools. Boddie, a transfer from Lausanne, announced for Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

