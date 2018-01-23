VIDEO: Kevin Durant breaks down highlights of more top high school prospects, compares Jahvon Quinerly to Jason Williams

Kevin Durant made headlines here and elsewhere earlier this season when he reviewed video highlights of some of the nation’s top hoops recruits to break down their game. He’s back with a second edition, and he’s hitting on some of the players who will be expected to make an enormous impact in college basketball next fall.

While it’s hard to gauge precisely which player Durant was most impressed with, he had particularly notable praise for Hudson Catholic (N.J.) five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly, whom he said reminded him of arguably his favorite point guard of the 1990s.

“What I like about this kid is he reminds me of one of my favorite point guards, Jason Williams,” Durant told Overtime. “He has the same quick handle, change of direction, the finish. He’s crafty with the ball.”

Meanwhile, Durant’s praise of Shareef O’Neal seemed to reflect some of the natural expectations that come with O’Neal’s famous parentage.

“Shareef O’Neal, young ‘Reef, I’ve seen him around since he was a youngster, being around the game, watching the game. He’s a 6-10, athletic guy who can shoot it, can score. “He’s got the post game because you know his Pops is on him with that, but Pops didn’t have the jump shot like he got. His agility, that’s what he got. And he’s going to keep getting better. Figure out how to play, how to make others better, when to shoot the J, when to drive.”

While Durant’s most unique praise may have been tied to nostalgic memories of Jason Williams, his analysis of R.J. Barrett, the consensus top prospect in the nation, was more bottom line driven, with a particular lens on his future … and just how long it may be.

“R.J. Barrett … He’s another one of these 6-foot-7 wings who can guard the 1-4,” Durant said. “He can spend a long time in the NBA, especially the NBA today. He’s crafty with the left … he’s athletic. He can play out top and conduct the offense.”

There are others who get the Durant treatment as well, so make sure to take in the entire video. It’s well worth the 6:16 that Durant and Overtime spent filming it. If early returns are any indication, it likely won’t be the last set of breakdowns that Durant produces, which is all good news for the rest of us. These are a lot of fun.