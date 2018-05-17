In first 8 days playing football, Kevin Hester lands scholarship offers from Boston College, Southern Miss

It may not be the land-speed record for fastest power conference college football scholarship, but it might be close: After little more than a week playing the sport, North Cobb big body Kevin Hester Jr. has earned scholarship offers from Boston College and Southern Miss, among other programs.

As noted on his official Twitter feed, and sent our way by our friends at Vivid Seats, Hester Jr. received his first Division I FBS scholarship offer on May 12, with Southern Miss stepping forward. Four days later, Boston College followed suit.

Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College 🏈‼️ pic.twitter.com/Hs3KlkfNWe — Kevin Hester Jr (@KevinHesterJr1) May 16, 2018

That would be a strong four days for any player. It was a remarkable set for a teen who played his first day of football on May 8, according to North Cobb coach Jesse Lynch.

If you think Hester’s physical build may have something to do with the interest in getting him on campus, you’re right. The rising senior is listed as either 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. That’s ample size to project as a collegiate tight end or defensive end, and Hester has the agility to play in either role.

Dear basketball players/parents:

This is Kevin Hester. He's 6'5" 230lbs. He's played 🏀 for 8 years. He's played 🏈 for 8 days. He's earned 2 D1 🏈offers including his first power 5 offer today. Listen to your 🏈Coach when he asks you to play! #LifeChanger #YouCanStillHoopToo pic.twitter.com/2wqMM1Uevf — Jesse Lynch (@CoachJesseLynch) May 16, 2018

That athleticism was born on the basketball court, just like the Antonio Gates-es of the league before him. He currently competes for the prestigious Atlanta Celtics of the AAU and Adidas Gauntlet circuit. In football, Hester has both the athleticism and the physical frame to absorb some of the punishment that would come his way.

Player of the Game – 15 points 11 rebounds. Good win! pic.twitter.com/tm3vtLa2Il — Kevin Hester Jr (@KevinHesterJr1) December 24, 2017

Yet perhaps the most important thing about Hester Jr.’s recruitment so far is the insight it provides into the appetite that college programs have for large, athletic meat-on-the-hoof. The drive to find the next great raw-cut gem is driving top scouts to Georgia to see Hester, and maybe that will send him to the likes of Boston College or another Power 5 program that has faith in its ability to turn him into a great player.