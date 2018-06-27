There's more than football to mammoth 14-year-old Kiyaunta Goodwin

You can’t miss Kiyaunta Goodwin, so let’s get the obvious out of the way: He’s 6-foot-7, 360 pounds and can bench press 315 pounds.

He plays football, and his goal is to play in college, be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and play professionally as a left tackle.

He’s already received scholarship offers from 10 schools, including one from Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

And did we mention that he’s only 14?

Now, you’re probably thinking that this is one of the hundreds of stories you’ve read about early college football recruiting.

There are the kids who are faster than everyone; the children of famous athletes; and, like in Kiyaunta’s case, the kids who are significantly bigger than their peers.

But all of that does not begin to tell the story of Kiyaunta Goodwin because, well, Kiyaunta is different.

His story is one of a 14-year-old, music-loving, wanna-be robotic engineer who is full of personality. The nationally sought-after football talent who can crush your hand with a simple handshake comes second.

So let’s tell that story instead. Here we go.

An educational decision

Kiyaunta crouched his hulking frame down to reach his school locker.

It was late-May, and he grabbed all that was left inside — a pair of football cleats, a painting to give to his mother and his backpack.

He then navigated the crowded, narrow hallways at Olmsted Academy North. He stopped every few feet to pester classmates and teachers to ensure that everybody got an invite to his concert band recital that night.

“You don’t know how hard I’ve been promoting this. It’s my last performance in middle school,” said 14-year-old Kiyaunta with a voice surprisingly soft for his frame.

Music and engineering, he said, are his favorite school subjects. He plays three instruments, including the bass clarinet, and wants to be a robotic engineer.

And then there’s football.

He listed the college scholarship offers he’s received, the first when he was 12, despite the fact that he hasn’t played a down at the high school level.

His first offer was Kentucky. Then came Georgia, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Cincinnati, LSU and Syracuse. Last weekend, he added offers from Alabama and Florida State. This weekend, Tennessee.

“He’s big and he’s athletic and he’s kind of an impressive kid,” said Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247sports.com. “I think programs are putting out a flier offer early.”

Kiyaunta’s proud of the offers. But he’s not even remotely ready to think about where he’s going to college.

He instead was focused on a different recruiting decision — where to go to high school.

He opted for Holy Cross because of its robotics classes, turning down Trinity and DeSales, two schools with more renowned football programs.

“I know I have four years before it’s even time for me to go college. That’s why I don’t stress out,” he said. “Band and robotic engineering are more important to me right now.”

Smallest to biggest … and growing

Kiyaunta was born 7 pounds and 21 inches in November 2003, the youngest and smallest of Kimberly Durham’s four children.

“He’s now the biggest,” says Durham, who is 6-foot-3 yet still dwarfed by her son.

His family spent his early years in New Orleans. But three days before Hurricane Katrina struck the city, Kiyaunta said they boarded a Greyhound Bus and returned to Louisville, his mother’s hometown and where she was an all-state track and field star at Western High School.

By the time Kiyaunta reached kindergarten, his family began to notice that he was bigger than his peers. And then he kept growing.

Doctors have told them he’s likely to eclipse 7 feet tall.

“I haven’t even hit a grow spurt yet,” Kiyaunta joked.

His unique size didn’t have an effect on his childhood, he said. The only difficult thing was finding shoes to fit his size 18 feet.

But he did have to make some adjustments. He’s had a king-sized bed since he was 7, fits in extra large men’s clothing and rides in the exit row on the school bus.

He’s not on a strict diet but does watch what he eats. He lost 10 pounds in the two-and-a-half weeks between interviews with the Courier Journal and grew a half-inch.

“I just want to be as tall as God wants me to be,” he said.

His size also drew the attention of a local youth football coach, who invited him at 7 to join practice after he spotted him walking with his mom, brother and cousin.

Kiyaunta said he joined because it gave him something to do after school.

“Especially when you get old enough to start doing chores, you don’t always want to be at the house,” he said.

In addition to football and bass clarinet, Kiyaunta played baseball and wants to keep doing shotput, javelin and discus on the track. He has played the clarinet, bass clarinet and trombone since he began music classes in fifth grade.

Music is Durham’s favorite of her son’s activities, and she loves when he practices at their Park DuValle home.

“It’s just music to my ears, literally. It’s beautiful,” she said.

Larger than the legends

At 6-foot-7, Kiyaunta is already taller than some of the best left tackles to play football, including Jim Parker, Walter Jones and Joe Thomas.

The pinned picture on his Twitter profile is him with another famous left tackle: Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. Kiyaunta is at least an inch taller.

After Alabama extended a scholarship offer, ESPN’s Bomani Jones went on air and compared video of Kiyaunta to yet another left tackle, 6-foot-9 Jonathan Ogden, who also towered over his high school opponents.

“I don’t know why some kid is lining up against (Kiyaunta),” Jones said after one video of Kiyaunta knocking his opponent down. “It would be really embarrassing but I feel like if your mother loves you, she has to run out there, right? She’s got to come get you off the field?”

With Kiyaunta still growing, it’s still too early to tell whether his height will jeopardize his ability to play football. Quarterbacks need to be able to throw over their offensive lineman, after all.

“I don’t know what you do there,” said Wiltfong, the recruiting analyst, adding that Kiyaunta is already unique in that regard.

Wiltfong said what stands out most about Kiyaunta is his personality. He said he’s spoken to him twice and he was cracking jokes.

But as a football player, he “nowhere near a finished product,” Wiltfong said, adding that he needs to lose weight and work on his fitness.

Wiltfong also said he doesn’t have to worry about less exposure at a smaller school like Holy Cross.

“He’s obviously already on all the radars, he’s been to a bunch of camps, he’s got offers,” Wiltfong said. “It’s more on him to continue his own development physically.”

Kiyaunta’s mom said she’s letting her son handle the recruiting process on his own but confessed that she’ll have a say in his final decision. His dad, Michael Pitts, who is 6-foot-1 and lives in New Orleans, will have a say too.

But she has faith in her son’s decision-making after he picked Holy Cross based on its curriculum.

“I have no problem with it because he has always had in his mind since he was probably 5 or 6 years (old) that he wants to build bridges,” she said. “I’m very proud of him that he made a great educational decision.”

More than just a football player

As Kiyaunta crammed his body into a desk in a classroom at Olmsted Academy North, his feet dangled out the sides and sprawled out on the floor.

The bass clarinet in his hands looked more like a recorder. He offered feedback to his classmates as they played the theme song to “E.T.” in one of the final preparations for the recital.

That’s normal for Kiyaunta, his band teacher, Cat Strobel said, because he’s a natural leader. She recalled how he once stayed after class to help teach a fellow student his first three notes on the clarinet.

“He seems to value more than just football,” Strobel said. “He values people. He values integrity and respect. And you can see that every time — the way he treats people, teachers and peers.”

His eighth-grade counselor, Carol Lockard, echoed those thoughts about her “favorite goofball.”

“Of course his size makes him stand out,” Lockard said. “… But then as you get to know him, his personality is the reason why he’s so special. He’s very honest, he’s very focused. He’s dedicated not only to school but to his family, to his mother, to any goal that he sets.”

After finishing band practice, Kiyaunta headed to his next class, meeting up with his best friend, Gary Wylie, on the way. He’s about half Kiyaunta’s size.

Gary became friends with Kiyaunta after teachers would make them take pictures to contrast their sizes. Gary said he’s never heard Kiyaunta get mad.

“We see each other in the hallway and he always tries to give me a high five, and I can jump real high,” said Gary, 14. “Sometimes I make it up there. Sometimes I don’t.”

Gary is a Louisville fan and wants Kiyaunta to play for his hometown team in college and then the Los Angeles Rams, his favorite NFL squad. But Kiyaunta just smiles.

Despite his long-term football goals, he has a Goal 1A — to be a robotic engineer. He never knows when football is going to stop, he said.

His passion for engineering stemmed from a class taught by the school’s athletic director, Eric Mora. They learned by playing with robots. Modern technology and building things are now his two biggest interests, Kiyaunta said.

Mora died earlier this year, and Kiyaunta said he wants to major in robotic engineering in college as a tribute to him.

“I know that Kiyaunta is going to make it. Whether it’s professionally in sports or whether it’s as an engineer, he will continue to have that smile and that kindness,” Lockard said. “There is just a genuine kindness to him. He has a good heart.”

In the short-term, Kiyaunta wants to keep playing music. A representative from Holy Cross said they don’t have a band or concert band.

Unsure about his options, Kiyaunta, in typical fashion, said “I’ll find a way to get it started.”

‘He’s a big old kid’

Kiyaunta lifted a 15-pound medicine ball over his head and then threw it down on the ground of Aspirations Fitness Institution in Louisville’s Southland Park neighborhood.

The echo cut through the sounds of hip-hop music and the noise of a dozen other high school athletes working out in the warehouse-turned-gym.

Kiyaunta’s at the gym 25 hours a week spread across five days, mostly working on his agility and cardiovascular fitness. He only recently started lifting weights to protect his still-growing bones.

His trainer, Chris Vaughn, is not surprised by the attention. It’s likely due to his “God-given size and natural abilities,” Vaughn said.

“When you look at him, you want to go, ‘Oh, this guy is 27 years old,'” said Vaughn, a former Louisville football player and the owner of the gym.

Kiyaunta was 8 when he began working with Vaughn. His mom watched as Vaughn trained a future Louisville commit, Jairus Brents, and wanted to see the same progress with her son.

As Kiyaunta has grown, so has Vaughn’s gym. He started training kids at parks before moving into the current spot. Vaughn said he has trained more than 100 NCAA Division I athletes in the past year, mostly in football and track.

“Truthfully, he’s right on schedule. I’d like for him to be ahead of schedule,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said Kiyaunta is different than his peers because he likes to do his own thing.

He remembered how he used to have to bribe Kiyaunta in youth leagues to be more physical by offering $10 for every pancake — or every time he flattened a defender while blocking.

“He had 23 pancakes in the middle of the third quarter. That was the motivation for him to be a little more physical. … Unfortunately, it cost my pockets,” said Vaughn, whose brief NFL career included a stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Between workouts, football practice, and his extracurriculars, Kiyaunta said he doesn’t have much of free time. He usually fills that by playing music or catching up on sleep.

His mom stays by his side for most of it. She volunteers at the front desk while her son is in training, with the two only talking during his water breaks.

During one of those breaks, he came out to the lobby, wearing a yellow, sweat-drenched Aspirations Gym T-shirt after running on the elliptical for two hours. He asked his mom to get him a water bottle and his phone to check how many Instagram followers he gained with the Alabama offer.

“He’s a big old kid,” Durham said through a smile.

