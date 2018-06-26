Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna shows off transition defense, slick spin move

Kobe Bryant has proudly showcased the rather prodigious basketball development of his daughter Gianna in the past, though traditionally in the comfort of their own home gym. Now he’s showcasing just how far Gianna has already come as a 12-year-old.

Gigi at work #mambacita A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant pulled off the steal and open court spin move you see above in a recent game. No, we don’t know who her opponent was, but we’re not sure it matters, either; baby Bryant was always going to score that bucket.

That Gigi Bryant is already exhibiting these skills on the court is a pretty telling indication of her future potential. Throughout his career, Bryant included Bryant at key NBA events, including All-Star Games and pivotal playoff appearances. And now, at age 12, her genes are beginning to kick in; the pre-teen is already taller than her mother and could eventually get close to her future Hall of Fame father’s height.

That size with Bryant’s skill is an absolutely terrifying combination for a young dynamo who clearly has the ability to dominate the flow of a game on the court. Mamba mentality mach two, Mambacita engage.