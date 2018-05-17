Teacher, JV basketball coach indicted on child porn charges

A teacher who also coaches at Mesa’s Mountain View High School has been indicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to federal court records.

Kyle Wade Cummins, a social-studies teacher and boys junior varsity basketball coach at the school, transmitted child pornography online between March 13 and April 16, 2018, according to the indictment submitted in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

An investigator identified a computer with an IP address belonging to Cummins as potentially having child-pornography files on March 13, court records said.

Between March 13 and April 16, the law-enforcement software that was monitoring Cummins’ IP address downloaded more than 15,000 files, records said.

Numerous files contained child pornography, records said.

Surveillance was conducted on Cummins’ house on April 16, followed by a federal search warrant being served on the property on April 23, records said.

The search warrant was executed on April 25, at which point Cummins told investigators he had sought out child pornography for about five or six years, court records said.

Cummins told investigators he would delete the files after viewing them when his wife and son were not at home, records said.

Cummins was charged in the indictment with four counts of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Mesa Public Schools’ spokeswoman Helen Hollands released the following district statement:

“Mesa Public Schools’ first priority is the safety and security of our students. When the district learned of his arrest, Kyle Cummins, social studies teacher and boys JV basketball coach, was immediately placed on administrative leave and assigned to home. The district will use the investigation findings from law enforcement and our district policies as the basis for any future employment decisions regarding Cummins.”

Cummins was booked and released from jail, court records said. He was ordered to stay at his mother’s residence except for employment, religious services, medical treatment, attorney visits or court appearances.

He was also ordered to stay off the Mountain View High School campus, and to not have unsupervised contact with individuals under 18, court records said.

For more, visit the Arizona Republic