Motivation Monday: Kyree Walker dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) shooting guard Kyree Walker, a five-star prospect.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My grandparents and just knowing that they’re watching over me at all times. They’re not here with us anymore, but I just think about them all the time and try to think about my actions because I want to make sure I’m always making them smile.”

Here are the fruits of Kyree Walker’s motivation.

