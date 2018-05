Kyree Walker

School: Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-4

Weight:215

College: Arizona State

Walker is a super athlete and a stat sheet filler; this past season he averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks a game at Hillcrest. He’s been steady this spring, averaging 11.4 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists a game for Dream Vision (Calif.) on the adidas Gauntlet.