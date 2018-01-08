Kyrie Irving funds souped up gym, locker and weight rooms at New Jersey alma mater Patrick School

Kyrie Irving is a bona fide NBA superstar, a contender for MVP and one of the most compelling physical players and interviews in all of basketball.

He’s also as loyal as they come, which is why he tries to tap back into Duke — where he spent a single college season — whenever he can and even more so into Patrick School, where he sparked a Kevin Boyle-coached team to a No. 4 ranking in the USA TODAY Super25.

Now Irving has taken his support a step farther, funding a completely remade, souped-up gym, locker room and weight room for the Celtics (yes, Irving was a Celtic long before he was a Celtic).

Adam Zagoria’s Zag’s Blog on SNY.com followed the current Patrick School squad as it went through the new facilities for the first time and captured their reactions, which made for some pretty compelling video:

The new @KyrieIrving Gym at @patrickschool has banners for Kyrie, Kevin Boyle, Mike Gilchrist, Shaheen Holloway, Nick Richards, Corey Fisher, Mike Nardi, Al Harrington and more. They are the first and only ‘Kyrie School’ pic.twitter.com/mGfxnoqKRP — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 6, 2018

.@KyrieIrving paid for a complete renovation of the gym, locker room and weight room at his Alma Mater @patrickschool and the team just saw the lockers pic.twitter.com/t5AN56Fw5K — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 6, 2018

.@KyrieIrving renovated the weight room at the @patrickschool and the team is Seeing it now pic.twitter.com/OiOv3NUaj3 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 6, 2018

As for the special, custom Kyrie Irving gear, you could bet that was in order, too:

At Patrick School where Kyrie Irving has rebuilt his alma mater’s gym and locker room. Here’s what’s waiting for the players in the lockers: Kyrie 4s and special Celtic t-shirts #NJhoops pic.twitter.com/gSovutwhp1 — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) January 6, 2018

Though currently unranked, Patrick School plays a nationally competitive schedule annually, which means the Celtics will almost surely still have a chance to force their way into the Super 25 standings. Irving is just making sure that facilities won’t ever be what holds the program back.