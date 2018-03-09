L.I. baseball coach settles age discrimination suit against district for $24,000

A baseball coach who was fired after 44 years on the job has settled his age discrimination suit against his former employers for a sum total of $24,000, slightly more than $500 per year he spent on the job.

As reported by Newsday, legendary Garden City baseball coach Rich Smith agreed to drop his federal age-discrimination lawsuit against the Garden City school district in exchange for a $24,000 settlement that includes a clause that will keep him from ever applying for another job in the district.

At 75, that shouldn’t be too hard for Smith to comply with.

The longtime Garden City coach was ousted as the coach with more wins than all but one other in Long Island history; Smith has 667 to Division High’s Doug Robins’ 695.

That will remain Smith’s legacy, even as the new settlement all but ensures that he won’t coach with a chance to take top spot from Robins.