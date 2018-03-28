USA Today Sports

Lake Travis holds onto top spot, Huntington Beach leads five new teams in Super 25 baseball rankings

Photo: Mark Dolejs, USA TODAY Sports

Super 25

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) held onto the top spot in the Super 25 baseball rankings as the Cavaliers improved to 17-0.

Lake Travis swept a series from Westlake (Austin) 3-0, 10-0 and 5-2. Dylan Weiss doubled in the winning run in the 5-2 win.

There are five new teams, led by No. 8 Huntington Beach, Calif. The Oilers have won 12 games in a row, including a 10-7 defeat of Los Alamitos on Tuesday where junior Josh Hahn hit a three-run homer.

The other new teams: No. 9 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.); No. 15 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas); No. 19 Jackson (Massillon, Ohio); and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas).

