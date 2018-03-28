Lake Travis holds onto top spot, Huntington Beach leads five new teams in Super 25 baseball rankings

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) held onto the top spot in the Super 25 baseball rankings as the Cavaliers improved to 17-0.

Lake Travis swept a series from Westlake (Austin) 3-0, 10-0 and 5-2. Dylan Weiss doubled in the winning run in the 5-2 win.

There are five new teams, led by No. 8 Huntington Beach, Calif. The Oilers have won 12 games in a row, including a 10-7 defeat of Los Alamitos on Tuesday where junior Josh Hahn hit a three-run homer.

The other new teams: No. 9 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.); No. 15 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas); No. 19 Jackson (Massillon, Ohio); and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas).