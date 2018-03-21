Lake Travis moves up to No. 1 in Super 25 baseball rankings

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) improved to 14-0 and jumped up a spot to No. 1 in the first regular season Super 25 baseball rankings.

The Cavaliers swept Hays (Buda) in a three-game series, including a 3-2 win on Tuesday as Brett Baty and Bryce Weisinger scattered five hits.

The previous No. 1, Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale), is No. 2 at 11-1 and the Eagles handed then-No. 3 American Heritage (Plantation) its first loss as senior right-hander Christian Scott allowed one run over six innings in a 5-1 win.

There are four new teams, led by No. 4 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and No. 5 Sam Houston (Lake Charles, La.). Notre Dame is 8-0 and junior right-hander Carter Kessinger is 4-0 with a 1.22 ERA after his team defeated Loyola (Los Angeles) 6-1 on Monday.

Sam Houston is 19-0 as senior right-hander Tanner Trammel is 4-0 with a 0.31 ERA for the Broncos.

The other new teams are No. 16 Lake Norman (Mooresville, N.C.) and No. 23 Baldwin (Wailuku, Hawaii).

