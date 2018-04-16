Lance Armstrong's son, Luke Armstrong, headed to Rice as preferred walk-on for 2018 season

Lance Armstrong’s son has an athletic future beyond high school, but it definitely won’t be on a bike.

As reported by the Austin American-Statesman, among other sources, Luke Armstrong agreed to join Rice as a preferred walk-on offensive lineman. The eldest of the legendary turned defamed Tour de France winner’s five children, Luke Armstrong was a standout offensive lineman at traditional power Westlake High in Armstrong’s native Austin. He was an anchor of the Chaparrals’ offensive line the past two seasons when Westlake reached the state semifinals.

Luke Armstrong made his Rice decision official during a ceremony at the onset of the April signing period, even though he wasn’t technically signing a grant-in-aid. While no scholarship was exchanged (Armstrong hardly needs financial incentives due to his father’s wealth), the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder was still a significant get for Rice, and a strong academic and athletic decision for a student athlete who reportedly excels in the classroom even more than he does on the football field.

Whether Armstrong ever reaches the heights of his father remains to be seen, though his admission to Rice along may indicate that he has a brighter academic future ahead of him regardless of what he achieves on a field … or a bike.