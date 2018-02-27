Kansas lands dual-threat QB Lance LeGendre, also recruited by Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and others

If Kansas is winning a recruiting battle with Alabama and Tennessee, it’s natural to assume the prospect in question is a basketball star. For once that wasn’t the case on Monday.

Lance LeGendre, a New Orleans native ranked as high as a four-star recruit (by Rivals.com), picked Kansas ahead of 16 other offers. The Warren Easton junior announced his decision on Twitter (where else?) while signing his announcement with his jersey number rather than his true signature:

LeGendre is a top-10 dual threat quarterback prospect, so he isn’t the kind of recruit one usually associates with a program that has gone 1-11, 2-10 and 0-12 from 2017 back to 2015, respectively. He is allegedly the top-rated quarterback in school history, and could make an immediate impact in Lawrence, whether under center or lining up along a wing as a wide receiver.

His decision created a palpable buzz inside the Kansas program, though it’s important to note just how early it has already come. There are still months to go until the Early Signing Period next December, and it’s certain that other power programs will continue to push for LeGendre’s signature, particularly if he delivers a strong senior season.

Whether or not he heeds those calls remains to be seen. For now, Kansas has made one of its most significant recruiting gains in memory, with a direct pipeline to further advances in Louisiana potentially in play as well.