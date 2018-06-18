LeBron James Jr. puts on a show at Jr. NBA Championships

LeBron James Jr. has been the subject of high school transfer rumors lately due to the unknown landing place for his famous father next season.

In the meantime, 13-year-old Bronny, as he’s more commonly known, has been busy displaying what he’ll bring to whatever team he joins on the spring circuit.

His latest beast mode display came while running with the North Coast Blue Chips (Ohio) at the Jr. NBA Midwest Championship.

Bronny’s squad eventually fell in the quarterfinals, but not before the heir apparent showed the full repertoire of his game from no-look, behind-the-back passes to NBA three-pointers.

Check out the video below courtesy of Slam Magazine.

