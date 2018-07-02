Lebron James to the Lakers, LeBron Jr. to the Trailblazers?

LeBron James rocked the basketball world Sunday after agreeing to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a statement released by his agency, Klutch Sports Group.

Now that we know where the King will reign, the obvious question centers around where he’ll send his talented prince.

Last month, nine-time NBA All-Star Gary Payton told BlackSportsOnline that James would send his son LeBron Jr., aka Bronny, to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) next year.

A source close to the Sierra Canyon basketball program told USA Today Sports that the report was untrue.

But now that James is a Laker, the possibility of Bronny becoming a Trailblazer immediately becomes more real.

TMZ recently reported that Bronny, one of the top players in the 2023 class, to Sierra Canyon was “likely” to happen.

The scenario would make a lot of sense since Sierra Canyon is the school of choice for the children of Los Angeles based A-List celebs, including four players last season with NBA pedigree.

Last year’s Trailblazers boasted a roster that included 11 NBA title rings between the players’ fathers and uncles – Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer Scottie Sr.; Duane Washington Jr., son of former NBA player Duane Sr. and nephew of 18-year retired L.A. Lakers star Derek Fisher; Kenyon Martin Jr., son of 15-year retired NBA veteran Kenyon Martin Sr.; and Terren Frank, son of former NBA player Tellis Frank.

Bronny, a rising 8th-grader, led his Old Trail Middle School (Akron, Ohio) to an ISL Tournament title in February.

The Trailblazers won the CIF Open Division title in March.

