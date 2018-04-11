Legendary Jenks (Okla.) football coach Allan Trimble to retire

Perhaps the best coach in Oklahoma high school football history is stepping down.

Wednesday morning, Jenks (Okla.) Public Schools announced that football coach Allan Trimble is retiring.

Jenks Public Schools’ director of communications Rob Loeber told the Tulsa World that Trimble will make his announcement during a Thursday news conference.

Trimble is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was diagnosed with the disease in June 2016. Initially upon diagnosis, Trimble stepped down as head coach, only to return to his post a day later.

In February, the 54-year-old Trimble spoke with the World during an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame event in Oklahoma City.

“Right now, physically, it’s really tough,” Trimble told the World in February. “Our program, the school and those kids — they deserve the full thing. We just want to make an educated decision.”

Per the World, Trimble is the first active high school coach to have been selected for membership in the state Sports Hall of Fame, and his induction ceremony will be in August.

Following assistant coaching stints at Owasso and Jenks, Trimble took the Trojans’ helm in 1996. It has been winning season after winning season since. In 22 seasons, Trimble has a record of 242-41, with 13 state titles. In that time, the Trojans lost at home only eight times.

In Trimble’s time in charge of Jenks, 72 of his players were first-team All-State selections. It stands to reason, then, that Jenks’ football facility was given the name of Allan Trimble Stadium last year.

“I just reflect on the amazing journey that I’ve been blessed with,” Trimble told the World in February. “This is a long ways from Cleveland, Oklahoma. I didn’t start off 35 years ago thinking, ‘Hey, I’m going to try to make it to the Hall of Fame.’ I’m still trying to get my mind around it.”

Trimble released this statement through Jenks Public Schools, reported by Tulsa FOX affiliate KOKI-TV.

“I have been incredibly blessed. There is no other place like Jenks, and I am so thankful to my family, my players, my coaches, and our entire community for the support and love they have given to me over all these years. Stepping away from this program is not easy, but I know it is the right time. Jenks is home and it will always be home,/ It is hard for me to put into words what this community has meant to me and my family, but right now, I know this program needs someone who is more capable of giving the time and energy our players deserve. I look forward to watching this team accomplish great things in the future.”

Since his ALS diagnosis, Trimble has helped create the Trimble Strong Foundation. For more information, visiti trimblestrong.org.