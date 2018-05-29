Legendary McDonogh School coach Chris Robinson headed back to HS coaching ... in Florida

One of the most successful high school coaches in any sport in U.S. history is headed back to the high school sidelines in 2019, a year after he suddenly departed from the dynasty that he was pivotal in crafting.

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, longtime McDonogh School head girls lacrosse coach Chris Robinson has been hired to fill the same role at Lake Highland Prep, a private prep school in Orlando, Florida. He will take the program’s reins for the 2019 season with a view to leading it for a number of years moving forward.

“The more that I was down there, the more I saw that it’s really becoming a lacrosse hotbed with a lot of potential for growth,” Robinson told the Sun. “Maryland is saturated. It’s a lacrosse town. Everybody’s in it. Down there, there’s a huge desire for coaching and a huge desire for development and things like that that here are kind of taken for granted because there’s so many great coaches and so many former players that are here. Down there, they’re really thirsty for some great lacrosse instruction and guidance. It’s a really appealing opportunity.”

According to the Sun, part of the appeal of the new opportunity is an increased level of flexibility that will allow him to spend much of the year in his native Maryland. Robinson will not serve as a teacher at Lake Highland, as he always has, and can instead focus on developing his M&D club and Robinson Sports Inc. lacrosse businesses in both Maryland and Florida, where he will initiate a new chapter.

Robinson first built a successful girls lacrosse factory at Mt. Hebron (Md.) before moving on to McDonogh, where he helped the team set a national record with 177 straight wins, a record that expanded to 198 after he left prior to the 2019 season. His teams won national titles at both Mt. Hebron and McDonogh, and he has a career record of 341-18-1 for an astonishing winning percentage of 94.7 percent.

If he can forge even a modicum of that success in Florida, where Lake Highland finished the 2018 season as state runner-up, he’ll have yet another feather in his cap.