Legendary Mississippi football coach Bobby Hall departs one school for another, brings best quotes with him

There are quotable figures in sports, and then there’s Bobby Hall. A career 310-105 head football coach, all at schools in Mississippi, Hall has always had a knack for owning the postgame or pregame press conference. That’s an understatement. It’s actually much closer to say he’s the Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Mississippi High School Football.

He didn’t exactly hold back on his way out of his most recent job at Biloxi High, either.

Here they are … the most hilarious and jaw-dropping quotes from former Biloxi coach Bobby Hall https://t.co/RqNwdhBRAY pic.twitter.com/hrYKtDZgYk — Patrick Magee (@CoastCoverage) April 17, 2018

“Down here (on the Coast), it’s like Conference USA or the Sun Belt,” Hall told the Biloxi SunHerald of the quality of high school football near Biloxi. “It’s not the SEC West. It’s kind of mind boggling to me that back in the 60’s and 70’s that the best high school football in the entire state of Mississippi was played on the Coast. Now, I’m not sure if it’s not the worst.

“I really feel if anybody was ever put on this earth to coach high school football, it was Bobby Hall. I don’t have a lot of talent, but I do have a talent for working with young men. I can’t build a birdhouse or fix a car. I’m not mechanically inclined, but I can get young men to do what I want them to do for some reason. I’ve had such a great career. The funny thing is my resume says I was a great football coach. I didn’t have a lot of success here. I don’t know, maybe I forgot how to coach. But my resume is so pretty my mother could have wrote it.”

Believe it or not, those are two of the relatively tame examples from Hall’s portfolio, as compiled brilliantly by the Biloxi SunHerald. We highly recommend you go through the entire list. The best? Probably one of these:

“We couldn’t beat the school of the blind with six turnovers.” “Shoot yeah I was nervous. I was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. Once the game kicks off and I get to calling plays it’s gone. If I ever lose that feeling, I need to retire.”

Apparently Hall hasn’t lost that nervous feeling yet, because he left Biloxi to lead the program at Philadelphia (Miss.) High, a job he called, “… a honey hole, thank you Jesus.” Whether he can transform yet another program into a winner remains to be seen. Still, one thing is virtually certain: The press conferences will be memorable.