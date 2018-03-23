Nashville football coach accused of soliciting student for sex

A Nashville high school teacher and football coach has been arrested amid allegations he solicited a female student for sex.

Leon Weldon Garlington, the head coach for the RePublic High School Trailblazers, is charged with solicitation of a minor, Metro police said.

Garlington, 25, was arrested Wednesday night, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Jail records show.

According to police, Garlington, who is from Hendersonville, made sexual overtures via text messages to a 17-year-old female student.

The investigation, which began on Monday, led to Garlington’s admissions that he sent the text messages on March 17 and knew it was wrong, police said.

As of Thursday morning, he remained jailed on $100,000 bond.

RePublic Schools Director of Network Operations Abigail Rockey said Garlington has been fired and was released from employment on Monday.

Garlington had been in his first year of coaching at RePublic.

Prior to that he spent the past two seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, Brentwood Academy, where he played as a wide recievver from 2007-11.

He also played receiver for Tennessee State University from 2011-14.