Long Island Lutheran, Eagle make way into Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.) is the new No. 19 team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Crusaders improved to 10-3 as Celeste Taylor had 25 points in a 50-43 defeat of Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia). Two of Long Island Lutheran’s losses were to Super 25 teams and the Crusaders have a win over No. 20 Princess Anne. They get another Super 25 test this Friday when they play No. 14 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.).

The other new team is unbeaten Eagle, Idaho. The No. 25 Mustangs are 19-0 as Army commit Kaelynn Murray is averaging 13.2 points a game.

There was no movement at the top of the rankings. Top-ranked Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) improved to 17-0 as Haley Jones had 28 points in a 93-47 defeat of Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco). No. 2-ranked St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) improved to 15-1 as Asha Scott had 13 points in a 72-51 win at Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).