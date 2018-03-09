Longmont Christian hires Kami Puchino as first female baseball coach in Colorado history

For the first time in state history, a Colorado high school baseball team is being coached by a woman.

As reported by Denver CBS affiliate KCNC, Longmont Christian is preparing to enter the 2018 season with a new head coach who happens to also be the first female baseball coach in state history. Kami Puchino, a 24-year softball coaching veteran, is switching codes to lead a baseball team for the first time.

Puchino’s breakthrough is a natural development for her, and one which she had no idea held historical significance.

For their part, both the players and coach agreed that playing for the first female baseball coach in state history was no big deal, particularly given her commitment to winning.

“That is really cool, that our coach is the first female coach,” sophomore player Rylee Dugan told KCNC. “I really didn’t have a problem with it. There’s no letting up. No messing up. If you mess up, you have to run.”

Baseball: Kami Puchino looking to change mindset at Longmont Christian https://t.co/RJKr3JCdQd by @AdamDunivan24 pic.twitter.com/WzO2bXAMG7 — BoCoPreps (@BoCoPreps) March 7, 2018

There is one potential twist: Puchino is openly advocating for girls to try out for the team if they can be competitive with their male counterparts. That policy corresponds with Puchino’s holistic philosophy about coaching.