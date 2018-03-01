Los Alamitos, Norco start 1-2 in Super 25 softball rankings

State champion Los Alamitos and fellow California school Norco start 2018 the same way they finished last season — as the top two teams in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll — after both cruised through their first two games.

No. 3 Oakleaf (6-0), which closed last season ranked 15th, dodged an upset bid by Baker in its opener and has outscored its opponents 57-5 since that one-run victory to win its first six, while Texas’ The Colony (5-0-2) has been similarly successful, collecting five wins and two ties so far.

Fifth-ranked Fort Myers (3-0) of Florida is one of three other undefeated teams in the first Super 25, winning its first two by identical 15-0 scores, before dealing Estero its lone loss, 1-0, last Friday.

California’s Gahr (1-0) at No. 8 and Alabama’s Hazel Green (1-0) are the others.

Perennial Arizona powerhouse Pinnacle (4-2) is the lone team in the rankings with losses in 2018, but has won three of its last four after dropping its opener, 5-3 to rival Horizon, a week ago.