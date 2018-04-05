Los Alamitos remains atop Super 25 softball rankings

Los Alamitos (Calif.) won twice this past week to stay in the top spot, and the top 10 teams were unchanged in the latest USA Today Sports/NFCA Super 25 softball rankings.

The (12-0) Griffins outscored their two opponents 20-6 to remain unbeaten, while five of the other teams in the first 10 also won all their games. The other nine squads in that group were idle.

Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Land O’ Lakes (Fla.) and Eagle (Id.) moved up two places apiece in spots 11 through 13, as did No. 14 Immaculate Heart (Washington Township, N.J.), which hasn’t yet started its season, but maintained its position ahead of 15th-ranked Pembroke Pines (Fla.), who didn’t play either.

New poll teams Cibola (Ariz.) and Clovis (Calif.) were next at 16 and 17, while last week’s No. 21 team, Madison (Vienna, Va.), won three games to surge three places to No. 18. The four other newcomers to the rankings — Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.), Siegel (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Tualatin (Ore.) and Spanish Fork (Utah) — are a combined 46-2 this season.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.