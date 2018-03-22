USA Today Sports

Los Alamitos still No. 1, five newcomers enter Super 25 softball rankings

Los Alamitos (Calif.) remains the top team in the latest USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The (8-0) Griffins host an in-state showdown with No. 5 Norco Thursday. The (9-1) Cougars edged last week’s 14th-ranked team, Mater Dei, 1-0, last Wednesday, while Los Alamitos also defeated Mater Dei, 8-7, in eight innings on March 10.

Meanwhile, Texas schools Katy (17-1) and Keller (19-1-1), who are a combined 36-2-1 this season, moved up one spot apiece, to second and third, respectively. No. 4 Orange Lutheran (14-1) collected three more wins over the past week to round out the first five.

Five schools joined the rankings this week — North Carolina’s undefeated North Davidson (8-0), Tennessee’s Powell (9-1), Florida’s Pembroke Pines (12-1), Arkansas’ Bentonville (7-1) and Virginia’s Madison (1-0).

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

