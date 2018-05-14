Lots of scoring but no hitting: Should girls lacrosse be more like the boys' game?

Somers trailed Lakeland/Panas by two goals last month with less than two minutes to play.

Tusker Jess Campbell got inside and rifled a shot.

Score.

One-goal game. Lots of drama ahead. Possible overtime.

Well, no.

The whistle blew.

A Lakeland/Panas defender had been in Campbell’s “shooting space.” In other words, she was between Campbell and the goal. That’s a no-no in girls lacrosse.

Campbell’s goal was waived off. Normally, Campbell would have been awarded an eight-meter shot with defenders positioned away from her and only able to move after she moved. She may or may not have scored, but the odds are with the shooter.

In this instance, though, no shot was awarded.

The ref cited Campbell for dangerous play. Apparently, Campbell’s stick clipped a defender on her follow through. Campbell was given a two-minute penalty and Lakeland/Panas was given the ball.

Game over, essentially.

Different games, different rules

Many fans of boys lacrosse, where defenders routinely stop shots with their bodies and where Campbell would probably have been checked while shooting, might be mystified by the calls.

While not quite like comparing badminton to football, girls and boys lacrosse are two very different games.

North Rockland athletic director Joe Casarella, watching a girls game filled with eight-meter shots and other stoppages this spring, quietly growled.

“Put pads on them and let them play,” he said.

Judging from comments emanating from the stands, he’s not alone in that thought.

But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to occur.