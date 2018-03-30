USA Today Sports

Louisiana school finally breaks six-year baseball district losing streak

Louisiana school finally breaks six-year baseball district losing streak

Outside The Box

Louisiana school finally breaks six-year baseball district losing streak

It took six years, but Broadmoor (Texas) High’s baseball team is finally back on the positive side of the ledger in district play.

As the Baton Rouge Advocate makes clear, Broadmoor’s long, six-season district losing streak is gone forever. The Bucks emerged victorious, with the team celebrating afterward in the only way it knows.

Per the Advocate, the final score was 10-7 against McKinley, after University School broke a 2-2 deadlock with a monstrous five-run inning. That was good enough to end the team’s six-year losing streak,

Starting pitcher Dimarco Nobles tossed 6⅔ innings and gave up six hits in a rare win on the mound. The win pushed the Bucs season (4-10, 1-0) toward respectability, though they’re hardly there yet. Still, they have accomplished something no Broadmoor team has for more than half a decade.

They’ve finally wound a way to win.

“Something about that inning and that play made a difference,” Broadmoor baseball coach Juan Thomas told the Advocate. ‘Our guys came together. They were determined not to lose the game.”

, , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2GzRfdx
Louisiana school finally breaks six-year baseball district losing streak
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.