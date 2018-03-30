Louisiana school finally breaks six-year baseball district losing streak

It took six years, but Broadmoor (Texas) High’s baseball team is finally back on the positive side of the ledger in district play.

As the Baton Rouge Advocate makes clear, Broadmoor’s long, six-season district losing streak is gone forever. The Bucks emerged victorious, with the team celebrating afterward in the only way it knows.

Per the Advocate, the final score was 10-7 against McKinley, after University School broke a 2-2 deadlock with a monstrous five-run inning. That was good enough to end the team’s six-year losing streak,

Starting pitcher Dimarco Nobles tossed 6⅔ innings and gave up six hits in a rare win on the mound. The win pushed the Bucs season (4-10, 1-0) toward respectability, though they’re hardly there yet. Still, they have accomplished something no Broadmoor team has for more than half a decade.

They’ve finally wound a way to win.

“Something about that inning and that play made a difference,” Broadmoor baseball coach Juan Thomas told the Advocate. ‘Our guys came together. They were determined not to lose the game.”