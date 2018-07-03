Louisville high school football star Milton Wright all business as colleges flock to recruit him

After Christian Academy of Louisville’s final practice of the spring session last month, star athlete Milton Wright sat on the sideline of the football field and talked a lot about pride.

“I really pride myself on team and leadership,” he said. He and his family “pride ourselves on being humble and staying really close-knit all the time,” he said as he stepped inside to avoid the rain.

After that practice, CAL began a two-week dead period before the start of training camp. Wright was due to spend it in the Bahamas with 14 family members: his immediate family (parents, 20-year-old sister Maya and 8-month-old brother Tyson), his grandparents, his cousins, their parents and their grandparents.

An ascendant high school football prospect, Wright dabbled in the spring recruiting camp scene and earned an invitation to the prestigious Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, featuring dozens of top players.

Wright turned it down. He went to the Bahamas. This was family.

A gifted 6-foot-3, 200-pound skill player who is being recruited as a wide receiver, Wright is one of the most talented players in the deepest Kentucky high school class in recent memory. He is a four-star prospect and Kentucky’s No. 3 prospect in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As he navigates the recruiting process, Wright has remained centered. His parents help with that. In a recruiting world dominated by flash, Milton is a yes-sir, no-sir kind of kid without a Twitter account.

“We don’t have one anymore,” Milton said. “I say ‘we’ — me.”

“I started it for about a week, and then my parents and I decided that was just a big distraction and we didn’t need it right now in this process.”

