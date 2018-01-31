LSU signee Nazreon Reid honored to showcase skill at McDonald's All-American Game

Roselle (N.J.) Catholic power forward Nazreon Reid received his honorary jersey Wednesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m very excited,” Reid said. “I’m just honored to have the chance to showcase my skill in Atlanta with other players just like me.”

An LSU signee, the 6-foot-10 Reid is ranked as the nation’s No. 7 power forward and the No. 22 prospect overall by ESPN.

In addition to Reid, LSU also has commitments from five-star power forward Emmitt Williams (Oak Ridge, Calif.), four-star combo guard Javonte Smart from Baton Rouge’s Scotlandville Magnet and four-star power forward Darius Days from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

It is head coach Will Wade’s first recruiting class with the Tigers.

“What drew me to the school is Coach Wade, (assistant) Coach (Greg) Heiar, all the other coaches,” Reid said. “They were honest with me. With the guys who are there like Tremont (Waters), and the other guys coming in like Javonte, Emmitt, Darius, I just can’t wait to get there and to get to work.”

Reid has been watching the McDonald’s All-American Game since fifth grade, when he started playing basketball, adding that it had “a big impact” on him.

“I look forward to showcasing my skills against other top-notch players that can do the same thing, to see this hard work pay off,” Reid said.

Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.