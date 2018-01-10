VIDEO: Mac McClung had another monster, dunk-filled, 47-point night

The Mac McClung domination tour continued at pace on Tuesday, with Gate City rolling past Abingdon in a Virginia tussle, 103-59. McCling finished with a jaw dropping 47 points for the Blue Devils, with a couple ridiculous dunks and some jelly to boot.

First off, the dunks. There was a good old fashioned one-on-none breakaway:

Shortly thereafter, the home crowd was treated to a remarkable reverse slam:

And, not to be forgotten, the jelly floater on top:

Ladies and gentlemen, that is how you produce an authoritative performance. McClung remains one of the nation’s most consumed viral basketball stars, and it’s absolutely no wonder why after plays like these.