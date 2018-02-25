Mac McClung drops 38 in losing effort

It was reportedly one of the larger crowds to gather for a high school basketball game in Southwest Virginia in recent years, with a result that they’ll no doubt be talking about for a long time.

Gate City (Va.) High superstar Mac McClung — the dunking dynamo whose high-flying highlight reels have captivated basketball fans from coast to coast nightly this winter — found himself on the losing end Saturday night as the Blue Devils took a shocking 75-59 upset from Bluefield (Va.) Graham in the VHSL Region 2D Final, on the campus of University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“We knew they were going to have their runs and we were going to have our runs,” Graham’s Darrin Martin, who led his team with 27 points, told the Bristol Herald Courier. “We just couldn’t back down and be scared of the name.”

McClung, the future Georgetown Hoya, led all scorers with 38 points. But the Blue Devils (25-2) struggled on the boards and from three-point range as they were held to their lowest point total in nearly two months.

The 6-foot-2 McClung’s senior season will certainly go down as one of the most celebrated in Virginia schoolboy history. He’s averaging 37 points a game this season for the Blue Devils, and he broke Allen Iverson’s state single-season scoring record just a few days ago.

On Friday, McClung became the first player ever in Virginia amass 1,000 points in a single season:

McClung now has 1,040 points in 27 games.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)