Photo: James Sneed, Mars Reel

Mac McClung drops 47, leads Gate City to first state title

Mac McClung went out in style.

The Georgetown signee poured in 47 points to lead Gate City past R.E. Lee-Staunton 80-65 in the Virginia state title game. In the process, McClung became the state’s all-time scoring leader.

It was the Blue Devils’ first state championship.

“This state championship is more than a state championship to this program,” McClung told the Bristol Herald Courier. “We feel like we’ve been through so much as a program and this is for all the guys before us and all the guys coming up. For Coach (Scott) Vermillion, he deserves it. … It was such an up-and-down journey.”

McClung’s 47 points broke J.J. Redick’s state championship scoring record of 43 set in 2002. He broke Allen Iverson’s single-season scoring record earlier this year.

His next stop in Georgetown, and if his high school career is any indication, he’ll do just fine.

“Every wall that somebody’s put in front of him he’s tore down,” Vermillion told the paper. “So keep putting up walls and just keep saying he can’t do this, can’t do this and just watch the next couple of years. He’s a special kind of kid.”

(Highlights via itsOvertime.com)

