VIDEO: Mac McClung breaks Allen Iverson's Virginia single season scoring record

Mac McClung has been a viral sensation throughout his senior season at Gate City (Va.) High. What has sometimes been lost behind the wild dunks and highlights that felt like a basketball version of Big Air is just how prolific a scorer McClung has been, both now and throughout his high school career.

It was that second factor that came into focus on Wednesday night, when McClung’s 41-point outburst in an 80-43 rout against Lebanon pushed him past Allen Iverson’s single-season scoring record, set at Bethel High School.

Mac McClung just broke ALLEN IVERSON’S state record for most points in a season 😱 @McclungMac @alleniverson @bluedevilslive pic.twitter.com/wjH3EJ3Cm4 — Overtime (@overtime) February 22, 2018

McClung broke the single-season record with a deep three. His 41 points brought his single season scoring total to a new height in Virginia, eight beyond the prior record set by Iverson during his junior season at Bethel.

McClung eventually broke down as his coach and teammates celebrated his accomplishment with him as the game was halted to commemorate the accomplishment.

Like Iverson, McClung will compete for Georgetown at the next level. And like Iverson, the expectations will be high, particularly after McClung’s jaw-dropping senior season. As a frame of reference, Iverson racked up his record in 30 games. McClung set the new mark in just 25.

You can see all of McClung’s highlights in the video below, which inlcudes some of the signature overpowering dunks that could almost be renamed McClungs at this point.