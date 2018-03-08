The downside of a famous playoff win: the need for synthetic turf

When Madison (Ohio) hosted its first ever football playoff game last November, the team eked out a 14-10 victory in a game that was equal parts mud wrestling and rugby. The end result was a thrilling sense of school pride and a completely demolished school football field.

Now school officials are trying to do something about that second part, with an ongoing crowdsourced fundraising drive aimed at raising funds for an artificial turf field. The program’s crowd sourcing website has raised money in its first week shaking the can, though it clearly has a long way to go to reach the $500,000 (minimum) it will cost to install the brand new FieldTurf.

“Academically, we have some of the best buildings and technology in the area,” Madison schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot told the Journal-News. “However, athletically, our facilities are dated and worn. It’s time to give our students facilities that are equal to their level of effort and success.”

For now, Madison will continue to move ahead with a rather ambitious schedule and plan. If they are successful they certainly won’t be the first school in the district to feature FieldTurf, but they may by the first to have had that move inspired by playing football in a mud puddle.