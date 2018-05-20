Magnificent Sydney Milani's record-smashing Iowa state track meet one for ages

Jeremy and Kelly Milani watched their daughter Sydney rocket down the Drake Stadium track as she ran an Iowa all-time best in the 100 meters.

On the track, Sydney smiled. In the stands above, her parents celebrated.

“She got the record,” Jeremy said, perched high above the track with a camera in hand.

He high-fived Kelly Milani, Sydney’s mom.

Sydney finished in 11.49 seconds Saturday at the state girls’ track meet, shattering a record 11.5 run by Olympian Natasha Kaiser-Brown in 1985.

Earlier, she had written “11.49” on a whiteboard at her home where she scribbles her goals times.

It was a scene similar to Sydney’s other races this week — she ran state all-time bests in the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the meet and won the 800.

Milani, an Iowa State-bound senior, had never won a solo event at state track championship until this week. But her effort — perhaps the greatest individual performance in the 56-year history of the meet — was one for the ages.

Her 400 time, 52.90 seconds, ranks No. 5 in the nation. But Milani viewed that as the possibility for improvement.

“I’d like to be No. 1,” Milani said. “We’re going to keep on going.”

Kaiser-Brown, an Olympic silver medalist and now a coach at Missouri, viewed Milani’s times as a new era in high school running.

“It is sad to watch your name fade away, but it’s time,” Kaiser-Brown said in an email. “When I was competing I wanted my performances to rank high among other states and not just be the best in Iowa. Those marks were good for that era, but time has changed and the new marks are a better representation of what Iowa athletes can do.”

Read the rest of the story in The Des Moines Register