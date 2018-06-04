Maine driver hits and kills man entering Little League field, players unscathed

A terrifying situation unfolded in Maine over the weekend when a woman drove her car on to a Little League and Babe Ruth league baseball field in the town of Sanford Friday night, killing a man who was at the gate to the complex in the process.

Sanford Police confirm Carol Sharrow has an aggravated drunk driving conviction in Portsmouth, NH in 2002 and a drunk driving conviction in York County. Police still aren't saying whether alcohol was involved in this incident. Video Credit: Makena Murphy @WGME pic.twitter.com/DcjRRmh9bs — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcWGME) June 2, 2018

As reported by the Associated Press and Journal Tribune, among other outlets, 51-year-old Carol Sharrow was arrested and charged her with manslaughter after she drove her car on to the baseball fields at a Sanford park, striking and killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst.

Sharrow drove on to the fields while a game was underway, but she did not strike or injury any teenage athletes. Instead, all escaped after Parkhurst was struck, and Sharrow was detained shortly thereafter and held at York County Jail.

According to eyewitness reports, Parkhurst was trying to close a gate, presumably to keep Sharrow off the field when he was struck and killed by Sharrow’s vehicle.

One eyewitness estimated there were roughly 200 people at the park when Sharrow drove on to the field, making it even more impressive, and perhaps intuitive, that all of the players on or near the field were able to escape safely.

“We want to share our heartfelt gratitude that physically all of the players from Babe Ruth and Little League are safe and our deep sorrow to the family of the brave man that gave his life tonight protecting others,” Sanford Little League officials said in a social media posting, per the Journal Tribune.

Just hours after the incident, members of the Sanford Little League were back on site for a doubleheader to promote a sense of support for the young athletes of the league, both those who were on the field Friday night and those who would play with a lingering sense of fear in the morning and days after.