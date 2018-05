MarJon Beauchamp

School: Garfield (Seattle)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-6

Weight: 175

College: Undecided

After leading Garfield to its second-straight state title, Beauchamp has been torching the nets for Team Avery Bradley (Wash.), averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds a game on the adidas Gauntlet this spring.