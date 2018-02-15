Marjory Stoneman Douglas athletic director Chris Hixon shot in mass shooting

Among the growing toll of victims of Wednesday’s horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High in Florida is the leader of the school’s sports program, athletic director Chris Hixon.

According to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Hixon was among those shot during the MSD shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Hixon’s status was not confirmed Wednesday night, but both MSD’s athletic staff and Hixon’s counterparts at other schools confirmed his injury.

RIP Chris Hixon, 49, was Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's athletic director pic.twitter.com/hEbSRYpgu9 — Ibeleeve (@IbeleeveInUSA) February 15, 2018

At least one news outlet, the Daily Mail, had already reported that Hixon was killed in the shooting.

Without knowing any more about Hixon’s injury or any prospective recovery, multiple athletic directors and wrestling coaches from opposing programs still weighed in to provide their best wishes for the coach.

“If you needed something he was the first one there. He would do anything as an athletic director to make your program better and he was a better person than athletic director,” Cypress Bay wrestling coach Allen Held told the Sun-Sentinel. “We used to talk wrestling all of the time and make fun of each other because that’s what we do. To me, he was a great friend and a brother in life.”