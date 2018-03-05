Marjory Stoneman Douglas hero Anthony Borges invited to meet Lionel Messi, Barcelona

There were plenty of heroes who emerged in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting. The actions of few were more striking than that of teenager Anthony Borges.

🎥 15-year-old Anthony Borges's heroic actions during the Florida shooting have touched us all. The Barça fan put his own life at risk to save those of others. We now look forward to the chance to welcome him to Barcelona 👇 #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 https://t.co/yh23GVfa4o — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2018

The 15-year-old Parkland, Fla. native has been credited with saving a number of his classmates by holding a door, allowing dozens of students to escape inside a room while Borges took on direct fire from suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz. The teen was hit five times in the back, and has been recovering in a nearby hospital since.

Borges gained international acclaim when a photo with Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel from Borges’ hospital bed was picked up in news outlets across the globe. As interest in Borges’ actions grew, so did research into his background, which quickly showed that he is a massive Barcelona fan.

A special gift for a true hero. 🔵🔴

Read more about Anthony Borges: https://t.co/Qn1XZFJLmB pic.twitter.com/rOyU5xAATo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2018

In fact, Borges trained at the Fort Lauderdale branch of FCB Escola, Barcelona’s international youth soccer school. The home club discovered his passion and sprung into action, getting the entire Barcelona first team to sign a customized jersey for the teen and inviting him to meet the team’s stars as soon as he regains his health.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

The jersey is a nice touch, though for now the focus remains on Borges’ health and the expenses that will be racked up to support him. Borges’ father, Royer Borges, started a go.fund.me account to crowdfund as much of his son’s medical expenses as possible. To this point it has raised nearly $615,000, with the hope that additional exposure gained from Barcelona’s attention will push the drive over the top.