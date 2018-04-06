Mars Reel Chronicles: Chase Adams 'Chasing Dreams'

“I can’t really control my height, but I can control how strong I am.”

At 5-foot-8, Chase Adams might be small, but don’t tell him that on the court.

Watch the latest episode of ‘Chasing Dreams’ as the star point guard from Orr High School in Chicago spends some time with his family and friends before gearing up for another state title run.

Also join him in watching the Super Bowl as Chase reacts with disappointment as his Patriots prediction doesn’t quite pan out.

