Mars Reel Chronicles: Jadon Haselwood, ‘The Grind’

Jadon Haselwood received his first scholarship offer as a freshman at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia.

In the years since, Jadon has continued to pick up offers and separate himself as one of the top players in the country. Jadon is ranked as the top receiver in the class of 2019 by both 247 Sports and ESPN.

On March 16, 2017, Jadon announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

While Haselwood has remained true to his commitment to Georgia, the talented junior has also taken unofficial visits to Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee in recent months. Opposing fans are hopeful that this might mean Haselwood is still open to flipping his commitment.

For his part, Haselwood has said that he is “1,000 percent” committed to Georgia according to DawgNation.

“Man, I don’t want to be anywhere else but Athens,” he told DawgNation. “I’m up there more than any other commit. The only reason I visit other schools is only for my coach (Jimmy Smith). That’s because I respect him.”

No matter what, Jadon Haselwood will be a dominating force at Cedar Grove as a senior and at the next level. Take a look inside Jadon’s life as he plays at the Adidas 7-on-7 National Championship in Los Angeles and continues to develop.

This is ‘The Grind’ featuring Jadon Haselwood.

