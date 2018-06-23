Mars Reel Chronicles: Jalen Wilson and 'The Silent Way'

“No Talking”

It’s a simple motto that has carried Jalen Wilson to becoming one of the most promising recruits in the country. What does it mean? Simply put– it means to move in silence and let your game do the talking.

Jalen is on the heels of an impressive junior season at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. The 6-foot-6 small forward led Guyer (a team that spent most of the season ranked in the USA Today Super 25) in scoring at 16.2 points per contest.

Now in his debut episode with Mars Reel Chronicles, take a closer look inside ‘The Silent Way’ of Jalen Wilson.

In this episode, watch as Jalen introduces you to his family and friends before taking an unofficial to the University of Michigan. Watch as Jalen speaks with the Michigan coaching staff, including head coach John Beilein.

Later on, get a special behind-the-scenes look into the social media video that helped Jalen make his college commitment to the University of Michigan. The now-viral video was inspired by the famous Kyrie Irving streetball alter ego Uncle Drew.

This is ‘The Silent Way’ featuring Jalen Wilson.

