Mars Reel Chronicles: Julian Newman, 'God's Plan', ep. 2

Julian Newman became a viral star in the fifth grade when he first started on the Downey Christian varsity basketball team. Over the years, Julian’s internet fame has steadily increased.

Although his popularity has its benefits, it also comes with a significant downside in the form of some intense criticism during road games. Julian hears ‘Overrated’ chants at nearly every away gymnasium.

This was again the case on February 14th when Downey Christian traveled to Bradenton to take on prep powerhouse IMG Academy.

Although Downey Christian did not walk away with the win, Julian impressed by dropping 35 points in the midst of a hostile IMG crowd.

In Episode 2 of ‘God’s Plan’ take a behind-the-scenes look into Julian’s gameday versus IMG. Also watch as Julian receives some advice from former NBA journeyman and three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson after the game.

This is Episode 2 of ‘God’s Plan’ starring Julian Newman.

