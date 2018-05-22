Mars Reel Chronicles: Meechie Johnson, ‘Give You What You Want’

From an early age, Meechie Johnson started appearing on the radar of basketball fans from Northeast Ohio.

Before he played in a single high school game, the freshman guard from Garfield Heights owned scholarship offers from Louisville and Ohio State.

Still, despite being a promising young player from Cleveland, he was still largely unknown to the rest of the nation.

That all changed last December when Meechie scored 50 points in a battle against local powerhouse Benedictine. The breakout performance placed him in the 50-point club with other Northeast Ohio legends such as LeBron James, C.J. McCollum and Clark Kellogg.

Three days later, Meechie received another offer from Georgetown.

Blessed to say my son Mechie has received a offer from the University of Georgetown! Go Hoyas!!! pic.twitter.com/18bjKKBK5g — Demetrius Johnson (@HWBBall15) December 13, 2017

Most recently, Meechie received a scholarship offer from Florida on May 7.

Making his first appearance with Mars Reel Chronicles, take a peek into the life of one of the top freshman in the country. Watch as Meechie introduces you to his family and friends at the NEO Elite Youth Showcase and continues to grind in the classroom and on the court.

This is Meechie Johnson in ‘Give You What You Want.’

Check out Mars Reel for more