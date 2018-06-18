Mars Reel Chronicles: Oak Hill Academy, 'The Hill’

As a result of its continual success over many years, the basketball program at Oak Hill Academy has positioned itself as one of the top prep schools in the country.



Led by legendary head coach Steve Smith, the Warriors have completed seven undefeated seasons and finished with a national ranking of No. 1 by the USA Today and other media outlets on 10 different occasions.

Some of the team’s notable alumni include: Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse, Brandon Jennings and many more.

Oak Hill is a private, Baptist-affiliated, boarding school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia with an average enrollment of 150 students. The small class sizes are also accompanied with a small population in the Mouth of Wilson mountain community of just over 1,200 residents.



The uniqueness of the environment at Oak Hill consistently produces a strong family atmosphere around the school’s basketball program.

The Warriors are in NY City for the Geico Nationals! pic.twitter.com/co1NM18IQt — Steve Smith (@OHACoachSmith) March 29, 2018

In the latest episode of Mars Reel Chronicles, take a look inside the Oak Hill family as the team enjoys campus life and travels around the country in pursuit of another national championship.



