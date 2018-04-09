Mars Reel Chronicles: R.J. Hampton, 'All Around R.J.,' Ep. 1

High school basketball in the state of Texas is always a gauntlet to survive. The Lone Star State consistently produces some of the nation’s best players.

As just a sophomore at Little Elm High School, R.J. Hampton is well on his way to etching his name in the Texas history books.

Although Little Elm came short of winning a state title this season, R.J. exploded for over 1,000 points while averaging 30 points per game with eight rebounds and six assists per contest.

Making his debut with Mars Reel Chronicles, follow R.J. as he takes you on a tour of his high school and introduces you to his friends and teammates. Also watch R.J. show off his skills as a reporter by interviewing his brother Ryan after a game.

Stay tuned for the next episode of ‘All Around R.J.,’ featuring Isaiah Todd as the two of them report from the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Check out Mars Reel for more